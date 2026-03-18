Prana Capital Management LP Boosts Holdings in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. $HLI

Prana Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 597.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,720 shares during the quarter. Prana Capital Management LP’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $12,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HLI. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the third quarter worth $31,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 179.2% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 136.9% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

HLI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $243.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $218.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $216.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.57.

Houlihan Lokey Price Performance

NYSE:HLI opened at $140.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.95. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a one year low of $137.99 and a one year high of $211.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $168.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.17.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.09. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 16.91%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Houlihan Lokey Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.87%.

Insider Activity at Houlihan Lokey

In related news, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.17, for a total transaction of $87,085.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert A. Schriesheim sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.86, for a total transaction of $854,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 27,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,781,004.52. This trade represents a 15.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 22.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Houlihan Lokey Profile

(Free Report)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc is a global investment bank and financial services firm founded in 1972 and headquartered in Los Angeles, California. The company specializes in advisory services across a broad range of transaction types and financial matters. Since its founding, Houlihan Lokey has grown to serve corporations, financial sponsors, and government entities worldwide, providing expertise in complex and high-stakes engagements.

The firm’s core service offerings include mergers and acquisitions advisory, capital markets advisory, financial restructuring and distressed M&A, and valuation and fairness opinions.

See Also

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