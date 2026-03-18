Portus Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Nucor Corporation $NUE

Portus Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 6,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Nucor by 16.9% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 83.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Danske Bank A S purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 3rd quarter valued at $24,298,000. Finally, Stance Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on NUE. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Nucor from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Nucor from $183.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Nucor in a report on Monday, December 29th. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their target price on Nucor from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Nucor from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.00.

Insider Activity at Nucor

In other Nucor news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 7,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.02, for a total value of $1,460,741.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 76,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,020,620.56. This represents a 8.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas J. Batterbee sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.28, for a total transaction of $330,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 17,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,967,106.56. This represents a 10.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 34,351 shares of company stock valued at $6,206,158 in the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nucor Trading Down 0.4%

NUE opened at $162.16 on Wednesday. Nucor Corporation has a one year low of $97.59 and a one year high of $196.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.83.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by ($0.18). Nucor had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 5.37%.The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Nucor Corporation will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 29.71%.

Nucor announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, February 20th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Nucor Profile

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation (NYSE: NUE) is an American steel producer headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. The company is primarily engaged in the manufacture and sale of steel and steel products, operating a network of steel mills, recycling facilities and fabrication plants across the United States and North America. Nucor’s operations emphasize electric arc furnace steelmaking using recycled scrap metal, which supports a decentralized, mill-based production model focused on efficiency and flexibility.

Product offerings span a broad range of basic and value‑added steel items, including sheet, plate, merchant bar, structural beams, reinforcing bar, tubing, fasteners and fabricated components.

See Also

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