Portus Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $1.90 Million in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF $QUAL

Portus Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 9,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,897,000. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for 1.9% of Portus Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QUAL. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 131,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 385,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,954,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 132.4% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,044,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,164,000 after buying an additional 595,017 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 10,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after buying an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tcfg Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2,438.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,210,000 after buying an additional 65,241 shares in the last quarter.

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iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of BATS:QUAL opened at $196.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $202.22 and a 200 day moving average of $197.83. The company has a market cap of $57.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $148.34 and a 12-month high of $205.65.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector. QUAL was launched on Jul 18, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

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