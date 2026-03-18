Portus Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 232,762 SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF $CWI

Portus Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 232,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,128,000. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF makes up 8.1% of Portus Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 36.1% in the third quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the third quarter worth $87,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 171.7% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 37.4% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Finally, Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the third quarter worth $212,000.

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SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF stock opened at $37.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.10 and its 200-day moving average is $36.22. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a one year low of $26.07 and a one year high of $40.07.

About SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States. The Fund’s investment advisor is SSgA Funds Management, Inc

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