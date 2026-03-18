Portland General Electric Company $POR Stock Holdings Trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in shares of Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,287,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 66,568 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 2.03% of Portland General Electric worth $100,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of POR. Channing Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Portland General Electric by 39.1% in the third quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,509,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,408,000 after acquiring an additional 424,622 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Portland General Electric by 143.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 88,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after purchasing an additional 52,127 shares during the period. Covalis Capital LLP bought a new position in Portland General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $17,917,000. ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. grew its stake in Portland General Electric by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. now owns 5,459,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $221,810,000 after buying an additional 1,058,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in Portland General Electric by 20.9% in the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 66,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,696,000 after buying an additional 11,478 shares during the period.

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Portland General Electric Stock Performance

POR opened at $53.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.09. Portland General Electric Company has a fifty-two week low of $39.54 and a fifty-two week high of $54.39.

Portland General Electric Dividend Announcement

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.12). Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 8.56%.The company had revenue of $889.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Portland General Electric has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.330-3.530 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Portland General Electric Company will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.81%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Benjamin Felton sold 4,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.56, for a total transaction of $266,139.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 41,081 shares in the company, valued at $2,200,298.36. The trade was a 10.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on POR shares. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Friday, January 30th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Loop Capital set a $48.00 target price on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, December 30th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Portland General Electric from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Portland General Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.17.

View Our Latest Analysis on POR

Portland General Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) is an investor-owned electric utility headquartered in Tigard, Oregon, with roots tracing back to the late 19th century. The company generates, transmits and distributes electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers across a broad territory in Oregon, primarily encompassing the Portland metropolitan area and surrounding regions.

As one of Oregon’s largest electric utilities, Portland General Electric operates a diverse portfolio of generation assets, including hydroelectric facilities, natural gas–fired plants and renewable energy sources.

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