Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNYW) Short Interest Up 20.0% in February

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNYW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 7,412 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the February 12th total of 6,176 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,312 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,312 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNYW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

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Polestar Automotive Holding UK Stock Performance

Polestar Automotive Holding UK stock opened at $4.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.42 and a 200-day moving average of $5.95. Polestar Automotive Holding UK has a one year low of $2.33 and a one year high of $24.00.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Company Profile

Polestar Automotive Holding UK plc is a special-purpose acquisition company (SPAC) incorporated in the United Kingdom with the primary objective of effecting a business combination, share exchange, asset acquisition or similar merger transaction with one or more businesses in the automotive sector. The company’s management team, supported by affiliates of The Gores Group and Guggenheim Partners, completed its initial public offering in mid-2021 and its units trade on the Nasdaq under the symbol PSNYW.

The SPAC was specifically formed to combine with Polestar Performance AB, the electric performance carmaker backed by Volvo Cars and Zhejiang Geely Holding Group.

Further Reading

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