Plug Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Receives $2.89 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Plug Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.8864.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PLUG. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Plug Power in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. TD Cowen cut shares of Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Plug Power news, insider Benjamin Haycraft sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.17, for a total transaction of $86,800.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 333,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,365.53. This trade represents a 10.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 20,188 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its stake in Plug Power by 16.0% in the third quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 29,077 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Plug Power by 33.4% in the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,414 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,615 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Plug Power by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 15,773 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Plug Power by 10.6% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 58,098 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 5,584 shares during the last quarter. 43.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Plug Power Stock Up 4.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $2.33 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.14 and its 200 day moving average is $2.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.92. Plug Power has a 52-week low of $0.69 and a 52-week high of $4.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The electronics maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 45.97% and a negative net margin of 229.83%.The business had revenue of $225.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.48) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Plug Power will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

Plug Power News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Plug Power this week:

Positive Sentiment: Management outreach and investor engagement — Plug executives are participating in investor conferences and non‑deal roadshows in Europe and Washington, D.C., which signals active investor relations and gives the company a forum to update institutions on strategy and project timelines. Article Title

Management outreach and investor engagement — Plug executives are participating in investor conferences and non‑deal roadshows in Europe and Washington, D.C., which signals active investor relations and gives the company a forum to update institutions on strategy and project timelines. Positive Sentiment: Bullish media coverage and momentum — Several outlets noted a short‑term share rebound and bullish sentiment (coverage highlighting a ~5% surge), which can attract momentum traders and short‑covering flows. Article Title

Bullish media coverage and momentum — Several outlets noted a short‑term share rebound and bullish sentiment (coverage highlighting a ~5% surge), which can attract momentum traders and short‑covering flows. Neutral Sentiment: Operational commentary from the CEO — Recent interviews emphasize customer focus and execution priorities; useful for assessing whether management can convert demand into cash flow, but not an immediate catalyst on its own. Article Title

Operational commentary from the CEO — Recent interviews emphasize customer focus and execution priorities; useful for assessing whether management can convert demand into cash flow, but not an immediate catalyst on its own. Neutral Sentiment: Cash‑burn and financial scrutiny remain relevant — Analysis pieces flag that cash flow and high burn are still concerns despite strategic progress; continued capital needs or slower conversion to profitable operations would pressure the stock. Article Title

Cash‑burn and financial scrutiny remain relevant — Analysis pieces flag that cash flow and high burn are still concerns despite strategic progress; continued capital needs or slower conversion to profitable operations would pressure the stock. Negative Sentiment: Class action filed alleging misrepresentations about DOE funding — A securities‑fraud suit claims the company misled investors about a $1.66B DOE loan and hydrogen project progress, citing a prior ~17% stock drop; such claims create legal risk, potential damages, and reputational harm that can weigh on the share price. Article Title

Class action filed alleging misrepresentations about DOE funding — A securities‑fraud suit claims the company misled investors about a $1.66B DOE loan and hydrogen project progress, citing a prior ~17% stock drop; such claims create legal risk, potential damages, and reputational harm that can weigh on the share price. Negative Sentiment: Multiple law‑firm notices and lead‑plaintiff deadlines — Several firms (Rosen, Faruqi, Schall, Gross, etc.) have issued reminders about the April 3, 2026 lead‑plaintiff deadline and are soliciting clients; the proliferation of filings and potential consolidations increase legal uncertainty and can sustain volatility. Article Title

Plug Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Plug Power Inc is a U.S.-based company specializing in the design and manufacture of hydrogen fuel cell systems that serve as clean energy replacements for conventional batteries in electric vehicles and material handling equipment. Its core solutions include ProGen fuel cell engines, GenDrive power systems for forklifts and warehouse vehicles, and GenFuel hydrogen refueling infrastructure. These offerings are sold as standalone components or integrated turnkey solutions under the GenKey brand, providing customers with on-site refueling, equipment installation and maintenance services.

In addition to its fuel cell and refueling products, Plug Power develops backup power and off-grid energy solutions through its GenSure line, which targets telecommunications, data centers and utility applications.

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