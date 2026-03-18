PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.05), Zacks reports. PLAYSTUDIOS had a negative return on equity of 10.58% and a negative net margin of 12.18%.The business had revenue of $55.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.23 million.
PLAYSTUDIOS Stock Performance
MYPS opened at $0.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $65.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.72. PLAYSTUDIOS has a twelve month low of $0.43 and a twelve month high of $1.69.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PLAYSTUDIOS
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYPS. Almitas Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 334.5% during the fourth quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 4,047,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,637,000 after buying an additional 3,115,758 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,287,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in PLAYSTUDIOS by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,342,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,378,000 after acquiring an additional 870,521 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in PLAYSTUDIOS by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 826,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 261,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in PLAYSTUDIOS by 146.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 394,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 234,602 shares in the last quarter. 37.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Report on MYPS
PLAYSTUDIOS Company Profile
PLAYSTUDIOS, traded on NASDAQ as MYPS, is a digital entertainment company that develops free-to-play mobile and social casino games. Its flagship titles include POP! Slots, myVEGAS Slots and my KONAMI Slots, which combine classic casino mechanics with branded content and a proprietary loyalty program. Through the MyPLAY system, players earn virtual currency and loyalty points redeemable for real-world rewards, including hotel stays, dining and entertainment vouchers at partner venues.
Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, PLAYSTUDIOS was co-founded by industry veteran Andrew Pascal, who serves as its Chief Executive Officer.
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