PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.05), Zacks reports. PLAYSTUDIOS had a negative return on equity of 10.58% and a negative net margin of 12.18%.The business had revenue of $55.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.23 million.

PLAYSTUDIOS Stock Performance

MYPS opened at $0.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $65.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.72. PLAYSTUDIOS has a twelve month low of $0.43 and a twelve month high of $1.69.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On PLAYSTUDIOS

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYPS. Almitas Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 334.5% during the fourth quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 4,047,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,637,000 after buying an additional 3,115,758 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,287,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in PLAYSTUDIOS by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,342,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,378,000 after acquiring an additional 870,521 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in PLAYSTUDIOS by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 826,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 261,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in PLAYSTUDIOS by 146.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 394,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 234,602 shares in the last quarter. 37.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in a report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Research raised PLAYSTUDIOS from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.25.

View Our Latest Report on MYPS

PLAYSTUDIOS Company Profile

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PLAYSTUDIOS, traded on NASDAQ as MYPS, is a digital entertainment company that develops free-to-play mobile and social casino games. Its flagship titles include POP! Slots, myVEGAS Slots and my KONAMI Slots, which combine classic casino mechanics with branded content and a proprietary loyalty program. Through the MyPLAY system, players earn virtual currency and loyalty points redeemable for real-world rewards, including hotel stays, dining and entertainment vouchers at partner venues.

Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, PLAYSTUDIOS was co-founded by industry veteran Andrew Pascal, who serves as its Chief Executive Officer.

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