Pinterest, Inc. $PINS Holdings Boosted by Lakehouse Capital Pty Ltd

Lakehouse Capital Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 42.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 496,866 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 146,866 shares during the period. Pinterest accounts for 9.8% of Lakehouse Capital Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Lakehouse Capital Pty Ltd owned 0.07% of Pinterest worth $15,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 2nd quarter valued at about $477,853,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Pinterest by 1,138.8% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,601,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,012,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230,125 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its stake in Pinterest by 185.7% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,983,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,317,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239,222 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,550,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,899,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,986,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,933,000 after buying an additional 3,044,674 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Pinterest

In other Pinterest news, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 22,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total transaction of $590,151.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 540,358 shares in the company, valued at $13,973,657.88. This represents a 4.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Malik Ducard sold 2,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total transaction of $50,583.58. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 695,187 shares in the company, valued at $15,335,825.22. This represents a 0.33% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 34,457 shares of company stock worth $876,925 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Stock Up 1.7%

PINS opened at $18.58 on Wednesday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.84 and a 52 week high of $39.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.99. The firm has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.93.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). Pinterest had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Pinterest’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on PINS shares. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Pinterest from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Mizuho set a $35.00 target price on Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded Pinterest from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $38.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Wolfe Research set a $33.00 price target on Pinterest and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Pinterest from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and nineteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.87.

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Pinterest Profile

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Pinterest, Inc operates a visual discovery platform that helps users find inspiration and ideas for projects ranging from home design and fashion to cooking and travel. Users create and curate “Pins” — images or videos linked to content — organized on thematic boards. The service is available through its website and mobile applications and emphasizes personalized recommendations and visual search to surface relevant content based on user interests.

The company’s primary revenue model is advertising, offering promoted content formats that integrate into user feeds and search results.

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