Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.50.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PAHC shares. Morgan Stanley set a $49.00 price target on shares of Phibro Animal Health in a report on Friday, February 6th. Zacks Research raised Phibro Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Phibro Animal Health in a report on Monday, December 29th.

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Phibro Animal Health Stock Up 2.6%

Phibro Animal Health stock opened at $52.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Phibro Animal Health has a fifty-two week low of $16.16 and a fifty-two week high of $56.30.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $373.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.64 million. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 38.28%. Phibro Animal Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.930-3.100 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phibro Animal Health will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Phibro Animal Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phibro Animal Health

In related news, CEO Jack Bendheim sold 110,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.38, for a total value of $5,362,535.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 122,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,948,708.04. The trade was a 47.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 293,920 shares of company stock worth $14,079,762. Insiders own 50.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Phibro Animal Health

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAHC. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 4.7% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 12,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 74.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 362,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,733,000 after acquiring an additional 154,281 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 65.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 13,404 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 97.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 11,999 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 268,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,867,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ: PAHC) is a diversified global animal health and mineral nutrition company headquartered in Teaneck, New Jersey. The company develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of pharmaceutical, mineral nutrition and performance products designed to support the health and productivity of livestock, companion animals and aquaculture species. Phibro’s portfolio includes vaccines, anti-infective therapies, coccidiostats, disinfectants, premix minerals and specialty feed additives aimed at enhancing growth, immunity and overall animal well-being.

The company operates through three principal business segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition and Performance Products.

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