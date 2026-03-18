Perspective Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:CATX) Receives Outperform Rating from Wedbush

Perspective Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:CATX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by research analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush’s price target points to a potential upside of 122.22% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial set a $12.00 price target on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 21st. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Perspective Therapeutics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley Financial dropped their target price on shares of Perspective Therapeutics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eight have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Perspective Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.13.

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Perspective Therapeutics Stock Down 5.2%

CATX opened at $4.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.66 and a current ratio of 8.66. Perspective Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $6.16.

Perspective Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:CATX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter. Perspective Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 9,841.86% and a negative return on equity of 40.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Perspective Therapeutics will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Perspective Therapeutics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patient Square Capital LP purchased a new stake in Perspective Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $1,198,000. Siligmueller & Norvid Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $565,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP grew its stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 3,210,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,830,000 after buying an additional 216,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.66% of the company’s stock.

Trending Headlines about Perspective Therapeutics

Here are the key news stories impacting Perspective Therapeutics this week:

Positive Sentiment: Updated [212Pb]VMT-α-NET data accepted for a poster at the AACR Annual Meeting (presentation scheduled April 20). Prior interim data showed no dose‑limiting toxicities, no serious renal issues, and encouraging anti‑tumor activity (76% without progression in an analyzed cohort), which supports the program’s clinical momentum and visibility in oncology. AACR Data Acceptance

Updated [212Pb]VMT-α-NET data accepted for a poster at the AACR Annual Meeting (presentation scheduled April 20). Prior interim data showed no dose‑limiting toxicities, no serious renal issues, and encouraging anti‑tumor activity (76% without progression in an analyzed cohort), which supports the program’s clinical momentum and visibility in oncology. Positive Sentiment: BTIG Research reaffirmed a “Buy” rating and set a $14 price target, signaling continued analyst conviction and providing upside vs. current levels. BTIG Reaffirmation

BTIG Research reaffirmed a “Buy” rating and set a $14 price target, signaling continued analyst conviction and providing upside vs. current levels. Neutral Sentiment: Perspective issued a full-year 2025 results and business highlights update describing progress across its neuroendocrine, melanoma and solid tumor programs and growth of regional finishing facilities; useful for monitoring program cadence but not a near-term revenue driver. Full Year 2025 Results

Perspective issued a full-year 2025 results and business highlights update describing progress across its neuroendocrine, melanoma and solid tumor programs and growth of regional finishing facilities; useful for monitoring program cadence but not a near-term revenue driver. Neutral Sentiment: The company is scheduled to release its quarterly earnings on Wednesday — an event that could trigger near-term volatility as investors parse operational and cash‑flow details. Earnings Release Notice

The company is scheduled to release its quarterly earnings on Wednesday — an event that could trigger near-term volatility as investors parse operational and cash‑flow details. Negative Sentiment: Latest quarter: reported a ($0.51) EPS and only $0.04M in revenue, with very negative margins and ROE — highlighting ongoing cash burn and dependence on financing or milestones to fund development. This is the principal near‑term negative catalyst pressuring the stock. Quarterly Results

Latest quarter: reported a ($0.51) EPS and only $0.04M in revenue, with very negative margins and ROE — highlighting ongoing cash burn and dependence on financing or milestones to fund development. This is the principal near‑term negative catalyst pressuring the stock. Negative Sentiment: RBC cut its price target from $18 to $14 (still an Outperform) — a downward revision that tempers upside expectations despite the maintained positive rating. RBC Target Cut

About Perspective Therapeutics

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Perspective Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops precision-targeted alpha therapies (TAT) for oncology that treats cancer patients across multiple tumor types comprising metastatic disease. The company discovers, designs, and develop its initial programs candidates consists of VMT-a-NET, that is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for patients with unresectable or metastatic somatostatin receptor type 2 (SSTR2) expressing tumors that have not previously received peptide-targeted radiopharmaceutical therapy, such as Lutathera, a beta-emitting therapy; and VMT01, which is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for second-line or later treatment of patients with progressive melanocortin 1 receptor (MC1R) positive metastatic melanoma.

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