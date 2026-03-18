Permian Resources (PR) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Permian Resources (NYSE: PR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/17/2026 – Permian Resources had its price target raised by TD Cowen from $20.00 to $22.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/16/2026 – Permian Resources had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $17.00 to $21.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/12/2026 – Permian Resources had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $24.00 to $27.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/11/2026 – Permian Resources had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $17.00 to $22.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/6/2026 – Permian Resources was upgraded by Weiss Ratings from “hold (c+)” to “buy (b-)”.

3/6/2026 – Permian Resources had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $17.00 to $21.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/5/2026 – Permian Resources had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $24.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/5/2026 – Permian Resources had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $19.00 to $23.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/5/2026 – Permian Resources was downgraded by Benchmark Co. from “buy” to “hold”.

3/2/2026 – Permian Resources had its price target raised by Royal Bank Of Canada from $18.00 to $20.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/26/2026 – Permian Resources had its “strong-buy” rating reaffirmed by Raymond James Financial, Inc.. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock.

2/18/2026 – Permian Resources was upgraded by Zacks Research from “strong sell” to “hold”.

2/9/2026 – Permian Resources was upgraded by TD Cowen to “strong-buy”.

2/2/2026 – Permian Resources had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Benchmark Co..

1/27/2026 – Permian Resources had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $16.00 to $17.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/26/2026 – Permian Resources had its price target lowered by Susquehanna from $20.00 to $18.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

1/23/2026 – Permian Resources had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $18.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/20/2026 – Permian Resources was downgraded by Zacks Research from “hold” to “strong sell”.

Permian Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. This is a boost from Permian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

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Insider Transactions at Permian Resources

In other Permian Resources news, Director William J. Quinn sold 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.15, for a total value of $15,320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,426,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,223,966.85. The trade was a 9.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James H. Walter sold 673,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total transaction of $12,377,551.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 9,389,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,577,263.90. This trade represents a 6.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,815,093 shares of company stock valued at $78,776,101. Insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Permian Resources (NYSE: PR) is an independent exploration and production company focused on the acquisition, development and optimization of oil and natural gas assets in the Permian Basin. The company’s operations encompass all phases of upstream activity, including geological and geophysical analysis, drilling, completion and production. By employing horizontal drilling and hydraulic fracturing technologies, Permian Resources aims to efficiently unlock hydrocarbon reserves and deliver consistent production growth.

Headquartered in Oklahoma City, Permian Resources concentrates its asset portfolio in the Delaware and Midland sub-basins of West Texas and southeastern New Mexico.

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