Peraso (NASDAQ:PRSO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Peraso (NASDAQ:PRSO – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03, FiscalAI reports. Peraso had a negative return on equity of 140.94% and a negative net margin of 38.99%.The business had revenue of $2.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 million.

Here are the key takeaways from Peraso’s conference call:

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Millimeter‑wave product revenue rose roughly sixfold year‑over‑year to $9.1 million in 2025, helping lift gross margins and materially improve the company’s bottom line versus 2024.

Millimeter‑wave product revenue rose roughly sixfold year‑over‑year to in 2025, helping lift gross margins and materially improve the company’s bottom line versus 2024. Peraso reported multiple meaningful fixed wireless access design wins (including Tachyon and Miliwave) and a MikroTik product launch using Peraso technology, supporting continued commercial traction in its largest end market.

Peraso reported multiple meaningful fixed wireless access design wins (including Tachyon and Miliwave) and a MikroTik product launch using Peraso technology, supporting continued commercial traction in its largest end market. The company secured and progressed a strategic tactical‑communications/defense engagement with InTACT (drone IFF and battlefield comms), completing initial field trials and expecting production revenue to ramp in the second half of 2026 after an NRE‑heavy development phase.

The company secured and progressed a strategic tactical‑communications/defense engagement with InTACT (drone IFF and battlefield comms), completing initial field trials and expecting production revenue to ramp in the second half of 2026 after an NRE‑heavy development phase. An unexpected supplier/customs delay will push a significant order from Q1 into Q2 2026, creating an anticipated > $0.5 million revenue shortfall and contributing to first‑quarter guidance of approximately $1.2 million .

An unexpected supplier/customs delay will push a significant order from Q1 into Q2 2026, creating an anticipated > revenue shortfall and contributing to first‑quarter guidance of approximately . Peraso reduced operating expenses and narrowed GAAP net loss to $4.8 million in 2025 (from $10.7M in 2024) and increased cash to about $2.9 million via ATM proceeds, while continuing an active strategic‑alternatives review that adds uncertainty to longer‑term capital plans.

Peraso Stock Down 35.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:PRSO opened at $1.20 on Wednesday. Peraso has a 12-month low of $0.52 and a 12-month high of $2.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.11. The firm has a market cap of $10.78 million, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Peraso

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Peraso stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Peraso Inc. ( NASDAQ:PRSO Free Report ) by 71.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,697 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,095 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.78% of Peraso worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on PRSO. Williams Trading set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Peraso in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Peraso from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Peraso in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Peraso in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.00.

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About Peraso

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Peraso Technologies Inc is a Canadian semiconductor company specializing in the research, design and development of millimeter wave (mmWave) wireless communication solutions. The company’s core focus lies in the 60 GHz frequency band, where it engineers high-performance integrated circuits and beamforming solutions designed to deliver multi-gigabit wireless connectivity. Peraso’s technology is tailored for applications demanding high data throughput, low latency and reliable short-range wireless links.

The company’s product portfolio includes 60 GHz chipset solutions for wireless local area networking (WiGig), fixed wireless access (FWA), small-cell backhaul and point-to-point communication links.

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