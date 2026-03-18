Penobscot Wealth Management Trims Holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF $COWZ

Penobscot Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 58.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,764 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Penobscot Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Penobscot Wealth Management’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $2,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COWZ. Soundwatch Capital LLC raised its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 47,952.1% during the 2nd quarter. Soundwatch Capital LLC now owns 2,539,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,903,000 after buying an additional 2,533,790 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1,256.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 889,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,139,000 after acquiring an additional 824,222 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,853,000. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2,851.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC now owns 386,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,202,000 after acquiring an additional 373,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the second quarter worth $17,193,000.

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Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock opened at $63.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.17. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $46.64 and a 1 year high of $64.97. The stock has a market cap of $23.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.95.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

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