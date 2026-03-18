Penobscot Wealth Management Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF $VGT

Penobscot Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 895 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for 3.9% of Penobscot Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Penobscot Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $12,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VGT. Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,314,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 98.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,723,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 739,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $552,305,000 after purchasing an additional 20,182 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $615,000.

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Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $727.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $742.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $747.84. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $451.00 and a twelve month high of $806.99. The company has a market capitalization of $108.85 billion, a PE ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.25.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in three areas: technology software and services, including companies that develop software in various fields (such as the Internet, applications, systems, databases, and/or home entertainment), and companies that provide information technology consulting and services, data processing, and outsourced services; technology hardware and equipment, including manufacturers and distributors of communications equipment, computers and peripherals and electronic equipment, and semiconductors and semiconductor equipment manufacturers.

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