Penn Capital Management Company LLC Sells 35,521 Shares of Camtek Ltd. $CAMT

Penn Capital Management Company LLC cut its position in shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 178,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 35,521 shares during the period. Camtek accounts for 1.4% of Penn Capital Management Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Penn Capital Management Company LLC’s holdings in Camtek were worth $18,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Camtek during the second quarter worth approximately $338,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Camtek in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,503,000. Brown Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Camtek by 1.2% in the third quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 1,153,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $121,222,000 after buying an additional 13,806 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Camtek by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,079,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $113,454,000 after acquiring an additional 15,432 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Camtek by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 117,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,103,000 after acquiring an additional 18,584 shares during the period. 41.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CAMT shares. Wall Street Zen cut Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Camtek in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. B. Riley Financial increased their price objective on shares of Camtek from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Camtek in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Camtek from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Camtek has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.92.

Camtek Stock Up 5.3%

Shares of CAMT opened at $160.39 on Wednesday. Camtek Ltd. has a 12 month low of $47.41 and a 12 month high of $174.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $150.86 and its 200-day moving average is $122.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 170.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 8.35, a quick ratio of 7.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $128.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.10 million. Camtek had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 23.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Camtek Ltd. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Camtek Company Profile

(Free Report)

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ: CAMT) is a provider of automated inspection and metrology solutions for the semiconductor and printed circuit board (PCB) industries. The company develops, manufactures and markets a suite of inline and stand-alone systems that perform high‐resolution 2D and 3D measurements, defect review and process control. Its products are used by integrated device manufacturers, foundries, OSAT (outsourced semiconductor assembly and test) providers, and PCB fabricators to optimize yield, improve product quality and reduce production costs.

Camtek’s core offerings include wafer inspection systems that detect and classify defects on patterned wafers, patterned wafer metrology tools for overlay and critical dimension measurements, and advanced packaging inspection platforms for 3D ICs and fan-out wafer-level packaging.

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