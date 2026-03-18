Penn Capital Management Company LLC Purchases Shares of 209,548 Astec Industries, Inc. $ASTE

Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 209,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,096,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Astec Industries during the third quarter worth $256,000. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new position in Astec Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $331,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 256.6% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 137,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,595,000 after purchasing an additional 98,601 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 1.1% in the third quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 818,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,372,000 after purchasing an additional 9,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvey Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 48.3% in the third quarter. Harvey Partners LLC now owns 501,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,113,000 after purchasing an additional 163,155 shares in the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Astec Industries news, insider Edward Terrell Gilbert, Jr. sold 975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.07, for a total transaction of $59,543.25. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 8,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,125.96. This represents a 9.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Astec Industries Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ASTE opened at $53.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.31 and a 200-day moving average of $48.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.38. Astec Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.65 and a fifty-two week high of $64.37.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $400.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.21 million. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 2.75%.

Astec Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Astec Industries’s payout ratio is presently 30.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ASTE. Longbow Research upgraded Astec Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. Zacks Research raised Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Astec Industries in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ASTE

About Astec Industries

(Free Report)

Astec Industries, Inc is a designer and manufacturer of specialized equipment for infrastructure-related markets. Headquartered in Chattanooga, Tennessee, the company develops, engineers and produces machinery for asphalt road-building, aggregate processing, concrete production, underground mining, landscaping and utility installation. Astec’s product portfolio includes asphalt plants, portable crushers, conveyors, screening plants, mixers, continuous miners and related support equipment.

Organized into multiple operating segments—Roadbuilding; Aggregate & Mining; Energy; and Pavement Preservation & Maintenance—Astec Industries serves contractors and municipalities that build and maintain transportation, energy and utility networks.

Further Reading

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