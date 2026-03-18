Penn Capital Management Company LLC Has $22.30 Million Stake in Weatherford International PLC $WFRD

Penn Capital Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Weatherford International PLC (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 324,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,240 shares during the quarter. Weatherford International accounts for approximately 1.7% of Penn Capital Management Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Penn Capital Management Company LLC’s holdings in Weatherford International were worth $22,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Weatherford International by 3.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 33,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Weatherford International by 69.8% during the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WFRD. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Weatherford International from $83.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Weatherford International from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on Weatherford International from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Weatherford International from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Weatherford International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.50.

Insider Activity at Weatherford International

In related news, CEO Girish Saligram sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $10,550,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Weatherford International Trading Down 0.5%

NASDAQ WFRD opened at $86.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.78. Weatherford International PLC has a 1-year low of $36.74 and a 1-year high of $110.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.92 and a 200-day moving average of $79.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Weatherford International had a return on equity of 28.07% and a net margin of 8.76%.Weatherford International’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Weatherford International PLC will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

Weatherford International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 6th were issued a $0.275 dividend. This is a positive change from Weatherford International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 6th. Weatherford International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.55%.

Weatherford International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Weatherford International (NASDAQ: WFRD) is a global oilfield services company specializing in the development, design and manufacturing of equipment and technologies for oil and natural gas drilling, evaluation, completion and production. The company’s core offerings include well construction services such as directional drilling and wellbore positioning, well completion solutions that encompass sand control and zonal isolation technologies, and production enhancement services involving artificial lift systems and well intervention tools.

In addition to its comprehensive service lines, Weatherford provides a range of drilling optimization and reservoir evaluation products.

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