Penn Capital Management Company LLC Has $11.58 Million Stake in OneMain Holdings, Inc. $OMF

Penn Capital Management Company LLC decreased its holdings in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 204,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,370 shares during the quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC’s holdings in OneMain were worth $11,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OMF. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of OneMain during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in OneMain by 1,102.1% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd increased its stake in OneMain by 591.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in OneMain by 57.5% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of OneMain in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Key OneMain News

Here are the key news stories impacting OneMain this week:

Positive Sentiment: Inclusion/strengthening in the Russell 1000 index could boost passive buying and liquidity, supporting the stock amid volatility. Onemain Market Developments

Inclusion/strengthening in the Russell 1000 index could boost passive buying and liquidity, supporting the stock amid volatility. Neutral Sentiment: BofA cut its price target on OMF to $66 from $74 while keeping a Buy rating — a mixed signal: it reduces upside in models but the analyst still views fundamentals favorably. BofA Lowers OneMain Target

BofA cut its price target on OMF to $66 from $74 while keeping a Buy rating — a mixed signal: it reduces upside in models but the analyst still views fundamentals favorably. Neutral Sentiment: Notable options activity has been flagged by media — could signal speculative positioning or hedging around the news, but it’s ambiguous whether that presages further directional moves. Options Traders Article

Notable options activity has been flagged by media — could signal speculative positioning or hedging around the news, but it’s ambiguous whether that presages further directional moves. Negative Sentiment: Thirteen state attorneys general sued OneMain alleging the firm pushed expensive, unnecessary add-on products and charged hidden fees — this raises risks of fines, remediation costs, and reputational damage. 13 States Sue OneMain

Thirteen state attorneys general sued OneMain alleging the firm pushed expensive, unnecessary add-on products and charged hidden fees — this raises risks of fines, remediation costs, and reputational damage. Negative Sentiment: Multiple outlets report a multi-state lawsuit and trader reaction; Zacks notes shares fell on the suit alleging hidden loan add-ons, highlighting immediate market impact. Zacks: Multi-State Lawsuit

Multiple outlets report a multi-state lawsuit and trader reaction; Zacks notes shares fell on the suit alleging hidden loan add-ons, highlighting immediate market impact. Negative Sentiment: Lowey Dannenberg has opened an investor securities investigation into OneMain for potential federal securities law violations, which could lead to shareholder litigation and additional legal costs. Lowey Dannenberg Investigation

Lowey Dannenberg has opened an investor securities investigation into OneMain for potential federal securities law violations, which could lead to shareholder litigation and additional legal costs. Negative Sentiment: Broad Reuters/MSN coverage reinforces the narrative of regulatory scrutiny and share pressure; immediate downside reflects uncertainty around potential penalties and remediation. Reuters: OneMain Sued by US States

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on OMF shares. Stephens dropped their price objective on OneMain to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Citizens Jmp set a $68.00 target price on shares of OneMain in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of OneMain from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of OneMain from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.89.

View Our Latest Analysis on OMF

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Micah R. Conrad sold 5,000 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $290,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 106,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,162,500. This trade represents a 4.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman sold 57,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.41, for a total value of $3,933,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 174,100 shares in the company, valued at $11,910,181. This represents a 24.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of OMF stock opened at $50.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.15 and a 200-day moving average of $60.84. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $71.93.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.04. OneMain had a return on equity of 23.76% and a net margin of 14.35%.The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

OneMain Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.3%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.93%.

OneMain Profile

(Free Report)

OneMain Financial (NYSE: OMF) is a leading consumer finance company specializing in unsecured personal loans for middle-income customers. The company offers tailored loan products designed to address a variety of needs, including debt consolidation, home improvement financing, large purchases and emergency expenses. Through a combination of branch-based service and digital channels, OneMain aims to deliver a personalized borrowing experience with flexible repayment options and transparent terms.

Tracing its roots back to the Commercial Credit Company founded in 1912, OneMain has evolved through a series of mergers and corporate transformations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report).

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