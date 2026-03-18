Penn Capital Management Company LLC Buys Shares of 199,438 Taylor Morrison Home Corporation $TMHC

Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 199,438 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,201,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 2,074.1% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 587 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citizens Jmp started coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.29.

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TMHC opened at $60.11 on Wednesday. Taylor Morrison Home Corporation has a 1 year low of $51.90 and a 1 year high of $72.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75, a PEG ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 7.31.

About Taylor Morrison Home

(Free Report)

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC) is a leading national homebuilder and developer specializing in the design, construction and sale of single-family detached and attached homes. The company’s portfolio spans entry-level, first-time, move-up and active-adult segments, offering buyers a diverse array of architectural styles, floor plans and personalized design options. Through its vertically integrated model, Taylor Morrison manages land acquisition, community development, construction and sales to deliver quality homes and customer-focused experiences across its markets.

The company’s heritage traces back to Morrison Homes, founded in 1977, and Taylor Woodrow, established in 1921 in the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.