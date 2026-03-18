Penn Capital Management Company LLC Buys 183,479 Shares of ASP Isotopes Inc. $ASPI

Penn Capital Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPI – Free Report) by 983.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 202,144 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 183,479 shares during the quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC’s holdings in ASP Isotopes were worth $1,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ASPI. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in ASP Isotopes during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of ASP Isotopes by 41.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of ASP Isotopes by 84.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in ASP Isotopes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in ASP Isotopes by 96.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 5,353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

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ASP Isotopes Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ASPI opened at $4.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $550.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 3.55. ASP Isotopes Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.92 and a fifty-two week high of $14.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a current ratio of 6.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on ASP Isotopes in a report on Thursday, December 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of ASP Isotopes in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of ASP Isotopes in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ASP Isotopes has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ASPI

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Robert Ainscow sold 8,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.44, for a total value of $45,902.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 1,537,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,365,724.48. The trade was a 0.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Heather Kiessling sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.80, for a total transaction of $464,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 732,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,248,500. This trade represents a 9.85% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 14.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ASP Isotopes Profile

(Free Report)

ASP Isotopes Inc, a development stage advanced materials company, focuses on the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of isotopes. It engages in the production and commercialization of Molybdenum-100, a non-radioactive isotope for the medical industry; Carbon-14; and Silicon-28. The company is also developing Quantum Enrichment technology to produce Ytterbium-176, Nickel-64, Lithium 6, Lithium7, and Uranium-235. ASP Isotopes Inc was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Washington, District Of Columbia.

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