Penn Capital Management Company LLC Acquires 291,118 Shares of Aspen Aerogels, Inc. $ASPN

Penn Capital Management Company LLC grew its holdings in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Free Report) by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,036,995 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 291,118 shares during the quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC’s holdings in Aspen Aerogels were worth $7,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,510,370 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,392,000 after purchasing an additional 22,686 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the second quarter worth $10,459,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 4.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,582,742 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,371,000 after acquiring an additional 66,967 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 59.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,447,517 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,075,000 after acquiring an additional 540,772 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 8.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,349,749 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,394,000 after acquiring an additional 103,243 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ASPN. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Monday, December 29th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Aspen Aerogels from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.25.

Aspen Aerogels Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ASPN opened at $3.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 2.99. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $9.78.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The construction company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $41.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.25 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 13.91% and a negative net margin of 143.69%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. Aspen Aerogels has set its Q1 2026 guidance at -0.280–0.240 EPS. Analysts predict that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aspen Aerogels Profile

(Free Report)

Aspen Aerogels, Inc, headquartered in Northborough, Massachusetts, develops and manufactures high-performance aerogel insulation materials and custom engineered solutions. Founded in 2001 as a spin-out from Department of Energy research, the company pursued an initial public offering on the NYSE in 2014 under the ticker ASPN. Aspen Aerogels combines proprietary aerogel formulations with advanced manufacturing processes to deliver products known for their low thermal conductivity, lightweight construction and robust mechanical properties.

The company’s product portfolio spans blanket insulation, boards, and custom shapes built around several proprietary brands, including Pyrogel, Cryogel and Spaceloft.

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