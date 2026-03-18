Penn Capital Management Company LLC Acquires 126,374 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. $NCLH

Penn Capital Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 587,762 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,374 shares during the quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $14,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chapin Davis Inc. purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the third quarter valued at about $3,604,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 341.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,119,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638,889 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 593,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,610,000 after acquiring an additional 111,982 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 457,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,059,000 after purchasing an additional 97,275 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 1,411.6% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 363,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,943,000 after purchasing an additional 339,070 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

NCLH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Bank of America reduced their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Norwegian Cruise Line has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.55.

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Up 2.4%

NCLH opened at $20.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.21. The company has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.23. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $14.21 and a 1-year high of $27.18.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 50.05%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Norwegian Cruise Line has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.160-0.160 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.380-2.380 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Profile

(Free Report)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH) is a global cruise operator offering a portfolio of premium brands that includes Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises. The company provides sea voyages and related onboard services such as dining, entertainment, shore excursions and destination experiences. Its fleet of modern vessels sails to more than 400 destinations across all seven continents, serving leisure travelers with itineraries ranging from short Caribbean getaways to extended world voyages.

Founded in 1966 by Knut Kloster and Ted Arison, the company pioneered the concept of “Freestyle Cruising,” which allows passengers greater flexibility in dining schedules, entertainment choices and onboard activities.

Further Reading

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