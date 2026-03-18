Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) Receives $8.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PAYO. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Payoneer Global from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Payoneer Global in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Payoneer Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Payoneer Global

Payoneer Global Stock Performance

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 3.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,058,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,353,000 after purchasing an additional 226,215 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Payoneer Global in the second quarter valued at $419,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Payoneer Global by 195.9% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 395,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 261,895 shares during the last quarter. Azora Capital LP bought a new position in Payoneer Global during the 2nd quarter worth $30,996,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Payoneer Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $806,000. 82.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PAYO opened at $4.74 on Wednesday. Payoneer Global has a 52-week low of $4.08 and a 52-week high of $7.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.37 and its 200-day moving average is $5.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.09.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Payoneer Global had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 6.95%.The business had revenue of $274.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. Payoneer Global’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Payoneer Global will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Payoneer Global

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Payoneer Global (NASDAQ: PAYO) operates a digital payments platform that enables businesses, marketplaces and professionals to send and receive cross-border payments. The company’s core offerings include multi-currency receiving accounts, mass payout services and working capital solutions. Through its platform, Payoneer facilitates global transactions by connecting payors and payees across a network of local bank transfers, card payouts and digital wallets, supporting the seamless movement of funds in over 150 currencies.

Founded in 2005, Payoneer has grown from a small fintech venture into a widely adopted payments infrastructure provider that serves clients in more than 200 countries and territories.

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