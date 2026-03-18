Oxford BioDynamics (LON:OBD) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Oxford BioDynamics Plc (LON:OBD – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.27 and traded as low as GBX 0.24. Oxford BioDynamics shares last traded at GBX 0.24, with a volume of 11,003,255 shares trading hands.

Oxford BioDynamics Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.33. The firm has a market cap of £10.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.97, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 0.88.

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Oxford BioDynamics (LON:OBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 24th. The biotechnology company reported GBX (0.80) EPS for the quarter. Oxford BioDynamics had a negative net margin of 1,018.54% and a negative return on equity of 316.67%.

About Oxford BioDynamics

Oxford BioDynamics Plc is a global biotechnology company, advancing personalized healthcare by developing and commercializing precision medicine tests for life-changing diseases.

Its flagship product is EpiSwitch® CiRT (Checkpoint Inhibitor Response Test) for cancer, a predictive immune response profile for immuno-oncology (IO) checkpoint inhibitor treatments, launched in February 2022.

In March 2021, the Company launched its first commercial prognostic test, EpiSwitch® CST (Covid Severity Test) and the first commercially available microarray kit for high-resolution 3D genome profiling and biomarker discovery, EpiSwitch® Explorer Array Kit.

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