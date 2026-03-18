Ovata Capital Management Ltd Makes New Investment in Under Armour, Inc. $UAA

Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,398,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,980,000. Under Armour accounts for approximately 1.4% of Ovata Capital Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Ovata Capital Management Ltd owned about 0.33% of Under Armour at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 113.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,296,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,351,976 shares during the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Under Armour during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,237,000. Fort Baker Capital Management LP bought a new position in Under Armour during the third quarter worth $8,624,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Under Armour during the second quarter worth $9,918,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour in the third quarter valued at $5,829,000. 34.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Under Armour

In other Under Armour news, major shareholder V Prem Et Al Watsa bought 13,182,469 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.12 per share, with a total value of $67,494,241.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 41,958,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,829,685.76. This trade represents a 45.81% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have purchased 42,448,155 shares of company stock worth $219,067,338 over the last quarter. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Under Armour Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of Under Armour stock opened at $6.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.65 and a 200-day moving average of $5.41. Under Armour, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.13 and a 52-week high of $8.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -5.12, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.76.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.11. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 10.44% and a positive return on equity of 1.48%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Under Armour’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Under Armour has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.100-0.110 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of Under Armour to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Barclays set a $8.00 price target on shares of Under Armour and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Zacks Research cut shares of Under Armour from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective (up from $5.50) on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Argus upgraded Under Armour to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.91.

View Our Latest Stock Report on UAA

About Under Armour

(Free Report)

Under Armour, Inc (NYSE: UAA) is a global designer, marketer and distributor of performance athletic apparel, footwear and accessories. The company’s product portfolio spans a range of categories including training and running shoes, performance apparel engineered to manage moisture and temperature, and a variety of accessories such as bags, socks and headwear. Under Armour positions its offerings to serve athletes at every level—from professionals to everyday fitness enthusiasts—by combining innovative fabrics, advanced footwear technology and functional design.

Founded in 1996 by Kevin Plank, a former University of Maryland football player, Under Armour initially gained recognition for its moisture-wicking T-shirts, which provided a lightweight alternative to traditional cotton.

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