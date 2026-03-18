OSR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSRH) Short Interest Update

OSR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSRH – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 264,011 shares, a growth of 16.4% from the February 12th total of 226,774 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 297,676 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 297,676 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OSR

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in OSR stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of OSR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSRH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 79,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.37% of OSR at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 55.30% of the company’s stock.

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OSR Stock Up 0.2%

NASDAQ:OSRH opened at $0.45 on Wednesday. OSR has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $4.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of OSR in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, OSR currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

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OSR Company Profile

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OSR Holdings leverages its international network of partners in the US, Europe, and South Korea to market and license its pipeline of proprietary platform technologies for broad application to efficient clinical trial programs, with the ultimate goal of addressing unmet medical needs. We partner with biotherapeutics companies with innovative and proprietary drug R&D “platform technologies” versus “assets only” companies, whose commercial viability is heavily dependent on positive results for individual treatment modalities in extremely rigorous and time consuming clinical trials.

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