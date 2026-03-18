Opes Wealth Management LLC Acquires 31,099 Shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF $CMF

Opes Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) by 8.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 418,263 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,099 shares during the quarter. iShares California Muni Bond ETF accounts for 4.1% of Opes Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Opes Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $23,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMF. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000.

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iShares California Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA:CMF opened at $57.51 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.46. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.61 and a fifty-two week high of $58.44.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies. The Index is a subset of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index and is consists of municipal bonds issued in the State of California.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report).

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