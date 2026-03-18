OMV (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

OMV AG (OTCMKTS:OMVKY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.20 and last traded at $17.20, with a volume of 709 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OMVKY. Royal Bank Of Canada cut shares of OMV from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut OMV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of OMV in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Zacks Research raised OMV from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of OMV from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OMV presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

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OMV Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $23.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.35.

OMV (OTCMKTS:OMVKY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $1.59. OMV had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $7.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. On average, analysts expect that OMV AG will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OMV Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OMV AG is an Austrian integrated energy company founded in 1956 and headquartered in Vienna. The firm operates across the oil and gas value chain, with core activities in exploration and production, refining and marketing, petrochemicals, gas trading and storage, and a large retail network of service stations and convenience offerings in Central and Eastern Europe. OMV’s business model combines upstream resource development with downstream processing and commercial distribution to supply fuels, lubricants and chemical feedstocks.

In upstream, OMV pursues oil and natural gas exploration and production projects and participates in both onshore and offshore developments.

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