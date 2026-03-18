Olympia Financial Group Inc. (TSE:OLY) Plans $0.60 Monthly Dividend

Olympia Financial Group Inc. (TSE:OLY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 20th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share by the health services provider on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th.

Olympia Financial Group Stock Down 0.5%

Olympia Financial Group stock opened at C$120.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 180.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.18. The firm has a market cap of C$289.83 million, a P/E ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$118.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$117.95. Olympia Financial Group has a twelve month low of C$99.50 and a twelve month high of C$134.24.

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Olympia Financial Group (TSE:OLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 27th. The health services provider reported C$1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$24.11 million for the quarter. Olympia Financial Group had a return on equity of 45.15% and a net margin of 20.20%. On average, analysts forecast that Olympia Financial Group will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Olympia Financial Group

Olympia Financial Group Inc (“OFGI”) conducts most of its operations through its subsidiary Olympia Trust Company, a non-deposit taking trust company. Olympia Trust Company is licensed to conduct trust activities in Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Quebec, Newfoundland and Labrador, Prince Edward Island, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia. Olympia Trust Company administers self-directed registered plan accounts, corporate trust, and transfer agency services. OFGI also provides currency exchange and global payment services through its subsidiary Olympia Currency and Global Payments Inc, and offers private health services plans and information technology services to exempt market dealers, registrants, and issuers through its subsidiary Olympia Benefits Inc OFGI’s common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “OLY”.

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