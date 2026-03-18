Oklo (NYSE:OKLO) Price Target Cut to $73.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $135.00 to $73.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 20.17% from the company’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on OKLO. Texas Capital upgraded shares of Oklo to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Oklo in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Oklo in a report on Monday, January 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Oklo from $146.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised Oklo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.80.
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Oklo Stock Performance
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CFO Richard Craig Bealmear sold 72,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $4,325,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 386,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,160,480. This represents a 15.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jacob Dewitte sold 72,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $4,377,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 751,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,091,980. This trade represents a 8.85% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 2,067,583 shares of company stock worth $170,285,400 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKLO. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Oklo by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Oklo by 356.3% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oklo during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oklo during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oklo during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Oklo News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Oklo this week:
- Positive Sentiment: U.S. Department of Energy approved a Nuclear Safety Design Agreement (NSDA) for Oklo subsidiary Atomic Alchemy’s Groves isotopes test reactor — a major regulatory step that validates project design and de-risks near-term reactor work. Oklo’s Atomic Alchemy Announces DOE Approval
- Positive Sentiment: The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission granted Atomic Alchemy a materials/isotope license — Oklo’s first NRC license via its acquired subsidiary, boosting credibility for commercial isotope sales and helping trigger intraday buying. Atomic Alchemy Granted NRC License
- Neutral Sentiment: Q4 2025 results and the earnings call highlighted project deployment progress and an improved cash/financial position, but Oklo remains operationally loss-making — the update supports long-term growth arguments while leaving short-term profitability questions unresolved. Q4 2025 Earnings Call Highlights
- Neutral Sentiment: Oklo published the full Q4 earnings presentation and call transcript — useful for investors parsing guidance, cash runway, and project timelines; these documents are being used to set near-term expectations ahead of execution milestones. Earnings Call Transcript
- Neutral Sentiment: Oklo is pursuing partnerships on fuel services (HALEU) and power-campus opportunities that could expand addressable markets, but these are early-stage and dependent on execution. JV to Advance HALEU Fuel Services
- Negative Sentiment: Significant insider selling: filings show CEO Jacob Dewitte and CFO Richard Bealmear sold large blocks (~tens of thousands of shares) in mid‑March — such sales can pressure sentiment and raise questions about timing of personal liquidity. SEC Form 4 (Insider Sales)
Oklo Company Profile
Oklo, Inc is a California-based energy technology company specializing in the design and development of advanced nuclear microreactors. Headquartered in Fremont, the firm focuses on small modular reactor (SMR) technology that leverages fast-neutron fission and liquid-metal cooling to deliver carbon-free power. Oklo’s core objective is to bring compact, factory-built reactors online within a decade, offering a low-footprint alternative to traditional large nuclear plants.
The company’s flagship product, the Aurora microreactor, is a 1.5-megawatt electric (MWe) fast reactor cooled by a sodium alloy.
Further Reading
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