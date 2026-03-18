Oklo (NYSE:OKLO) Price Target Cut to $73.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $135.00 to $73.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 20.17% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on OKLO. Texas Capital upgraded shares of Oklo to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Oklo in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Oklo in a report on Monday, January 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Oklo from $146.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised Oklo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.80.

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Oklo Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

OKLO opened at $60.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.08 and a 200-day moving average of $95.27. The company has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.50 and a beta of 0.80. Oklo has a fifty-two week low of $17.42 and a fifty-two week high of $193.84.

In other news, CFO Richard Craig Bealmear sold 72,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $4,325,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 386,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,160,480. This represents a 15.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jacob Dewitte sold 72,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $4,377,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 751,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,091,980. This trade represents a 8.85% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 2,067,583 shares of company stock worth $170,285,400 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKLO. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Oklo by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Oklo by 356.3% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oklo during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oklo during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oklo during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oklo News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Oklo this week:

Positive Sentiment: U.S. Department of Energy approved a Nuclear Safety Design Agreement (NSDA) for Oklo subsidiary Atomic Alchemy’s Groves isotopes test reactor — a major regulatory step that validates project design and de-risks near-term reactor work. Oklo’s Atomic Alchemy Announces DOE Approval

U.S. Department of Energy approved a Nuclear Safety Design Agreement (NSDA) for Oklo subsidiary Atomic Alchemy’s Groves isotopes test reactor — a major regulatory step that validates project design and de-risks near-term reactor work. Positive Sentiment: The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission granted Atomic Alchemy a materials/isotope license — Oklo’s first NRC license via its acquired subsidiary, boosting credibility for commercial isotope sales and helping trigger intraday buying. Atomic Alchemy Granted NRC License

The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission granted Atomic Alchemy a materials/isotope license — Oklo’s first NRC license via its acquired subsidiary, boosting credibility for commercial isotope sales and helping trigger intraday buying. Neutral Sentiment: Q4 2025 results and the earnings call highlighted project deployment progress and an improved cash/financial position, but Oklo remains operationally loss-making — the update supports long-term growth arguments while leaving short-term profitability questions unresolved. Q4 2025 Earnings Call Highlights

Q4 2025 results and the earnings call highlighted project deployment progress and an improved cash/financial position, but Oklo remains operationally loss-making — the update supports long-term growth arguments while leaving short-term profitability questions unresolved. Neutral Sentiment: Oklo published the full Q4 earnings presentation and call transcript — useful for investors parsing guidance, cash runway, and project timelines; these documents are being used to set near-term expectations ahead of execution milestones. Earnings Call Transcript

Oklo published the full Q4 earnings presentation and call transcript — useful for investors parsing guidance, cash runway, and project timelines; these documents are being used to set near-term expectations ahead of execution milestones. Neutral Sentiment: Oklo is pursuing partnerships on fuel services (HALEU) and power-campus opportunities that could expand addressable markets, but these are early-stage and dependent on execution. JV to Advance HALEU Fuel Services

Oklo is pursuing partnerships on fuel services (HALEU) and power-campus opportunities that could expand addressable markets, but these are early-stage and dependent on execution. Negative Sentiment: Significant insider selling: filings show CEO Jacob Dewitte and CFO Richard Bealmear sold large blocks (~tens of thousands of shares) in mid‑March — such sales can pressure sentiment and raise questions about timing of personal liquidity. SEC Form 4 (Insider Sales)

Oklo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oklo, Inc is a California-based energy technology company specializing in the design and development of advanced nuclear microreactors. Headquartered in Fremont, the firm focuses on small modular reactor (SMR) technology that leverages fast-neutron fission and liquid-metal cooling to deliver carbon-free power. Oklo’s core objective is to bring compact, factory-built reactors online within a decade, offering a low-footprint alternative to traditional large nuclear plants.

The company’s flagship product, the Aurora microreactor, is a 1.5-megawatt electric (MWe) fast reactor cooled by a sodium alloy.

Further Reading

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