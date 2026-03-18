Oklo (NYSE:OKLO) Given New $125.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $175.00 to $125.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 105.77% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective on shares of Oklo in a report on Friday, January 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Oklo in a research report on Wednesday. Texas Capital upgraded Oklo to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Oklo in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Oklo from $146.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.47.

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Oklo Trading Up 1.8%

Insider Buying and Selling at Oklo

Shares of OKLO stock opened at $60.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.27. The company has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of -112.50 and a beta of 0.80. Oklo has a twelve month low of $17.42 and a twelve month high of $193.84.

In other news, CEO Jacob Dewitte sold 840,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.32, for a total transaction of $69,148,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,580,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,065,600. This trade represents a 34.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Craig Bealmear sold 72,090 shares of Oklo stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $4,325,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 386,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,160,480. This trade represents a 15.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,067,583 shares of company stock valued at $170,285,400. 18.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Oklo

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oklo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,829,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Oklo by 48.8% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 164,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,403,000 after purchasing an additional 54,080 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Oklo by 298.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 17,526 shares during the period. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oklo in the second quarter worth $738,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Oklo in the third quarter worth $2,177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Key Oklo News

Here are the key news stories impacting Oklo this week:

Positive Sentiment: U.S. Department of Energy approved a Nuclear Safety Design Agreement (NSDA) for Oklo subsidiary Atomic Alchemy’s Groves isotopes test reactor — a major regulatory step that validates project design and de-risks near-term reactor work. Oklo’s Atomic Alchemy Announces DOE Approval

U.S. Department of Energy approved a Nuclear Safety Design Agreement (NSDA) for Oklo subsidiary Atomic Alchemy’s Groves isotopes test reactor — a major regulatory step that validates project design and de-risks near-term reactor work. Positive Sentiment: The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission granted Atomic Alchemy a materials/isotope license — Oklo’s first NRC license via its acquired subsidiary, boosting credibility for commercial isotope sales and helping trigger intraday buying. Atomic Alchemy Granted NRC License

The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission granted Atomic Alchemy a materials/isotope license — Oklo’s first NRC license via its acquired subsidiary, boosting credibility for commercial isotope sales and helping trigger intraday buying. Neutral Sentiment: Q4 2025 results and the earnings call highlighted project deployment progress and an improved cash/financial position, but Oklo remains operationally loss-making — the update supports long-term growth arguments while leaving short-term profitability questions unresolved. Q4 2025 Earnings Call Highlights

Q4 2025 results and the earnings call highlighted project deployment progress and an improved cash/financial position, but Oklo remains operationally loss-making — the update supports long-term growth arguments while leaving short-term profitability questions unresolved. Neutral Sentiment: Oklo published the full Q4 earnings presentation and call transcript — useful for investors parsing guidance, cash runway, and project timelines; these documents are being used to set near-term expectations ahead of execution milestones. Earnings Call Transcript

Oklo published the full Q4 earnings presentation and call transcript — useful for investors parsing guidance, cash runway, and project timelines; these documents are being used to set near-term expectations ahead of execution milestones. Neutral Sentiment: Oklo is pursuing partnerships on fuel services (HALEU) and power-campus opportunities that could expand addressable markets, but these are early-stage and dependent on execution. JV to Advance HALEU Fuel Services

Oklo is pursuing partnerships on fuel services (HALEU) and power-campus opportunities that could expand addressable markets, but these are early-stage and dependent on execution. Negative Sentiment: Significant insider selling: filings show CEO Jacob Dewitte and CFO Richard Bealmear sold large blocks (~tens of thousands of shares) in mid‑March — such sales can pressure sentiment and raise questions about timing of personal liquidity. SEC Form 4 (Insider Sales)

Oklo Company Profile

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Oklo, Inc is a California-based energy technology company specializing in the design and development of advanced nuclear microreactors. Headquartered in Fremont, the firm focuses on small modular reactor (SMR) technology that leverages fast-neutron fission and liquid-metal cooling to deliver carbon-free power. Oklo’s core objective is to bring compact, factory-built reactors online within a decade, offering a low-footprint alternative to traditional large nuclear plants.

The company’s flagship product, the Aurora microreactor, is a 1.5-megawatt electric (MWe) fast reactor cooled by a sodium alloy.

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