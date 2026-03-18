Octave Specialty Group (NYSE:OSG) & Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) Head to Head Survey

Octave Specialty Group (NYSE:OSG – Get Free Report) and Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Octave Specialty Group has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stewart Information Services has a beta of 1, meaning that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

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Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Octave Specialty Group and Stewart Information Services”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Octave Specialty Group $455.58 million 0.50 -$261.69 million ($5.95) -0.85 Stewart Information Services $2.92 billion 0.62 $115.54 million $4.04 16.06

Stewart Information Services has higher revenue and earnings than Octave Specialty Group. Octave Specialty Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Stewart Information Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Octave Specialty Group and Stewart Information Services, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Octave Specialty Group 1 1 1 0 2.00 Stewart Information Services 0 0 4 0 3.00

Octave Specialty Group presently has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 195.33%. Stewart Information Services has a consensus price target of $81.33, suggesting a potential upside of 25.33%. Given Octave Specialty Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Octave Specialty Group is more favorable than Stewart Information Services.

Profitability

This table compares Octave Specialty Group and Stewart Information Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Octave Specialty Group -104.17% -2.87% -0.52% Stewart Information Services 3.95% 9.32% 4.82%

Dividends

Octave Specialty Group pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Stewart Information Services pays an annual dividend of $2.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Octave Specialty Group pays out -4.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Stewart Information Services pays out 52.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Stewart Information Services has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Octave Specialty Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.9% of Octave Specialty Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.9% of Stewart Information Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.2% of Octave Specialty Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Stewart Information Services shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Stewart Information Services beats Octave Specialty Group on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Octave Specialty Group

(Get Free Report)

Ambac Financial Group, Inc. operates as a financial services holding company. It operates three businesses: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Insurance Distribution, and Legacy Financial Guarantee (LFG) Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance business provides specialty property and casualty program insurance with a focus commercial and personal liability risks. The Insurance Distribution business includes the specialty property and casualty insurance distribution business, which includes managing general agents and underwriters, insurance wholesalers, brokers, and other distribution businesses. The LFG Insurance business offers financial guarantee insurance policies that provide an unconditional and irrevocable guarantee, which protects the holder of a debt obligation against non-payment when due of the principal and interest on the obligations guaranteed. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Stewart Information Services

(Get Free Report)

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services in the United States and internationally. The company involves in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property. It also offers home and personal insurance services; services for tax-deferred exchanges; and digital customer engagement platform services. It also provides appraisal management, online notarization and closing, credit and real estate information, and search and valuation services. The company serves homebuyers and sellers, residential and commercial real estate professionals, mortgage lenders and servicers, title agencies and real estate attorneys, and home builders through direct operations, network of independent agencies, and other businesses. The company was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

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