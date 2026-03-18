Oarsman Capital Inc. Buys 29,007 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF $SPYG

Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 504,155 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,007 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 7.4% of Oarsman Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $52,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPYG. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. United Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Clayton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000.

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SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $102.57 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $68.65 and a 12-month high of $109.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $105.15 and a 200-day moving average of $105.23. The stock has a market cap of $43.75 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.11.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Growth Index measures the performance of the growth sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the S&P 500 Index includes all the United States common equities.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report).

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