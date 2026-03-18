NWPX Infrastructure (NASDAQ:NWPX) CEO Scott Montross Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

NWPX Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Free Report) CEO Scott Montross sold 2,500 shares of NWPX Infrastructure stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total transaction of $178,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 68,477 shares in the company, valued at $4,891,996.88. This trade represents a 3.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NWPX Infrastructure Stock Performance

Shares of NWPX opened at $73.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $702.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.92. NWPX Infrastructure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.97 and a 12 month high of $83.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

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NWPX Infrastructure (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.31. NWPX Infrastructure had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The firm had revenue of $125.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.00 million. Research analysts forecast that NWPX Infrastructure, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on NWPX shares. Weiss Ratings lowered NWPX Infrastructure from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. DA Davidson raised their price target on NWPX Infrastructure from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Wall Street Zen lowered NWPX Infrastructure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded NWPX Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NWPX. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NWPX Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Zacks Investment Management grew its holdings in NWPX Infrastructure by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 47,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 3,918 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in NWPX Infrastructure by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 64,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,019,000 after buying an additional 8,414 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC acquired a new position in NWPX Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in NWPX Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $362,000. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NWPX Infrastructure

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Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of water-related infrastructure products in North America. It operates in two segments, Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe (SPP) and Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems (Precast). The SPP segment offers large-diameter and high-pressure steel pipeline systems for use in water infrastructure applications, which are primarily related to drinking water systems. Its products are also used for hydroelectric power systems, wastewater systems, seismic resiliency, and other applications.

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