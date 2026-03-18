NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Director John Dabiri Sells 3,004 Shares

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) Director John Dabiri sold 3,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.90, for a total value of $555,439.60. Following the sale, the director directly owned 14,788 shares in the company, valued at $2,734,301.20. This represents a 16.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NVIDIA Trading Down 0.7%

NVDA opened at $181.93 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $185.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.24. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $212.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.13, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.33.

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NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 97.37% and a net margin of 55.60%.The business had revenue of $68.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of NVIDIA

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 0.82%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 4.6% during the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 8,429 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.2% in the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 942,208 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $148,859,000 after purchasing an additional 29,479 shares during the last quarter. Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at $37,316,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 970,860 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $181,143,000 after buying an additional 20,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whalen Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. now owns 36,490 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,808,000 after buying an additional 6,162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Key NVIDIA News

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Positive Sentiment: Management projected more than $1 trillion in demand for Blackwell and Rubin systems through 2027 — a very large addressable market that underpins long-term revenue upside. Read More.

Management projected more than $1 trillion in demand for Blackwell and Rubin systems through 2027 — a very large addressable market that underpins long-term revenue upside. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Product launches at GTC — Vera Rubin platform, Vera CPU, Dynamo inference OS, NemoClaw/Nemo toolset and DLSS 5 — broaden NVDA’s stack from chips into software, inference and agentic AI, increasing monetization pathways beyond GPUs. Read More.

Product launches at GTC — Vera Rubin platform, Vera CPU, Dynamo inference OS, NemoClaw/Nemo toolset and DLSS 5 — broaden NVDA’s stack from chips into software, inference and agentic AI, increasing monetization pathways beyond GPUs. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Nvidia says it has received purchase orders and is restarting manufacturing of China‑compliant H200 chips — a reopening of a large addressable market if production and export licenses hold. Read More.

Nvidia says it has received purchase orders and is restarting manufacturing of China‑compliant H200 chips — a reopening of a large addressable market if production and export licenses hold. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Wall Street remains bullish on the long-term thesis (multiple firms reaffirm Buy/raise targets), which supports upside but doesn’t guarantee a near-term rally. Read More.

Wall Street remains bullish on the long-term thesis (multiple firms reaffirm Buy/raise targets), which supports upside but doesn’t guarantee a near-term rally. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: New gaming and graphics tech (DLSS 5) expands TAM via consumer/gaming monetization, but this is incremental vs. the data‑center/inference opportunity. Read More.

New gaming and graphics tech (DLSS 5) expands TAM via consumer/gaming monetization, but this is incremental vs. the data‑center/inference opportunity. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Market reaction was muted — NVDA traded sideways/edged lower after the keynote as investors wait for concrete order recognition, supply timelines and margin implications. That cautious tone is weighing on the share price. Read More.

Market reaction was muted — NVDA traded sideways/edged lower after the keynote as investors wait for concrete order recognition, supply timelines and margin implications. That cautious tone is weighing on the share price. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider/director selling and heavy disclosed insider sales across the company add a near-term sentiment headwind for some investors. Read More.

Insider/director selling and heavy disclosed insider sales across the company add a near-term sentiment headwind for some investors. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Geopolitical & competitive risks — China export rules, rising in‑house hyperscaler chips and rivals are cited as execution risks that could delay or compress the expected upside. Read More.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVDA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective (up from $350.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.21.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVDA

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

Further Reading

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