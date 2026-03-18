NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA is Silvant Capital Management LLC’s Largest Position

Silvant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,164,303 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 38,593 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 14.0% of Silvant Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $403,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in NVIDIA by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 978,208,862 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $154,556,803,000 after purchasing an additional 9,554,857 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 579,213,497 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $91,150,170,000 after buying an additional 8,521,936 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth $51,386,863,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 181,203,035 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,808,862,000 after buying an additional 2,609,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 165,377,852 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $30,855,564,000 after acquiring an additional 22,896,705 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

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NVIDIA Stock Down 0.7%

NVDA opened at $181.93 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $212.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $185.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.18. The company has a market cap of $4.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.33.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $68.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.56 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 97.37% and a net margin of 55.60%.NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.82%.

Insider Activity

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 3,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.90, for a total value of $555,439.60. Following the transaction, the director owned 14,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,734,301.20. The trade was a 16.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total transaction of $3,514,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 93,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,352,503.20. This trade represents a 17.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,020,784 shares of company stock valued at $186,152,154. 4.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Itau BBA Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Bank of America increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Fundamental Research set a $218.00 price objective on NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.21.

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Key NVIDIA News

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Positive Sentiment: Management projected more than $1 trillion in demand for Blackwell and Rubin systems through 2027 — a very large addressable market that underpins long-term revenue upside. Read More.

Management projected more than $1 trillion in demand for Blackwell and Rubin systems through 2027 — a very large addressable market that underpins long-term revenue upside. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Product launches at GTC — Vera Rubin platform, Vera CPU, Dynamo inference OS, NemoClaw/Nemo toolset and DLSS 5 — broaden NVDA’s stack from chips into software, inference and agentic AI, increasing monetization pathways beyond GPUs. Read More.

Product launches at GTC — Vera Rubin platform, Vera CPU, Dynamo inference OS, NemoClaw/Nemo toolset and DLSS 5 — broaden NVDA’s stack from chips into software, inference and agentic AI, increasing monetization pathways beyond GPUs. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Nvidia says it has received purchase orders and is restarting manufacturing of China‑compliant H200 chips — a reopening of a large addressable market if production and export licenses hold. Read More.

Nvidia says it has received purchase orders and is restarting manufacturing of China‑compliant H200 chips — a reopening of a large addressable market if production and export licenses hold. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Wall Street remains bullish on the long-term thesis (multiple firms reaffirm Buy/raise targets), which supports upside but doesn’t guarantee a near-term rally. Read More.

Wall Street remains bullish on the long-term thesis (multiple firms reaffirm Buy/raise targets), which supports upside but doesn’t guarantee a near-term rally. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: New gaming and graphics tech (DLSS 5) expands TAM via consumer/gaming monetization, but this is incremental vs. the data‑center/inference opportunity. Read More.

New gaming and graphics tech (DLSS 5) expands TAM via consumer/gaming monetization, but this is incremental vs. the data‑center/inference opportunity. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Market reaction was muted — NVDA traded sideways/edged lower after the keynote as investors wait for concrete order recognition, supply timelines and margin implications. That cautious tone is weighing on the share price. Read More.

Market reaction was muted — NVDA traded sideways/edged lower after the keynote as investors wait for concrete order recognition, supply timelines and margin implications. That cautious tone is weighing on the share price. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider/director selling and heavy disclosed insider sales across the company add a near-term sentiment headwind for some investors. Read More.

Insider/director selling and heavy disclosed insider sales across the company add a near-term sentiment headwind for some investors. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Geopolitical & competitive risks — China export rules, rising in‑house hyperscaler chips and rivals are cited as execution risks that could delay or compress the expected upside. Read More.

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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