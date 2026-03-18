NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Holdings Lifted by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,208,499 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,600 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 9.3% of Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $225,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 324,901 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,631,000 after purchasing an additional 35,815 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its position in NVIDIA by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,346,417 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $315,100,000 after buying an additional 22,929 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE grew its position in NVIDIA by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 58,396 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,842,000 after buying an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 50,658 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,805,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Group Ltd. raised its position in NVIDIA by 15.7% in the first quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 6,598 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Trending Headlines about NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Positive Sentiment: Management projected more than $1 trillion in demand for Blackwell and Rubin systems through 2027 — a very large addressable market that underpins long-term revenue upside. Read More.

Management projected more than $1 trillion in demand for Blackwell and Rubin systems through 2027 — a very large addressable market that underpins long-term revenue upside. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Product launches at GTC — Vera Rubin platform, Vera CPU, Dynamo inference OS, NemoClaw/Nemo toolset and DLSS 5 — broaden NVDA’s stack from chips into software, inference and agentic AI, increasing monetization pathways beyond GPUs. Read More.

Product launches at GTC — Vera Rubin platform, Vera CPU, Dynamo inference OS, NemoClaw/Nemo toolset and DLSS 5 — broaden NVDA’s stack from chips into software, inference and agentic AI, increasing monetization pathways beyond GPUs. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Nvidia says it has received purchase orders and is restarting manufacturing of China‑compliant H200 chips — a reopening of a large addressable market if production and export licenses hold. Read More.

Nvidia says it has received purchase orders and is restarting manufacturing of China‑compliant H200 chips — a reopening of a large addressable market if production and export licenses hold. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Wall Street remains bullish on the long-term thesis (multiple firms reaffirm Buy/raise targets), which supports upside but doesn’t guarantee a near-term rally. Read More.

Wall Street remains bullish on the long-term thesis (multiple firms reaffirm Buy/raise targets), which supports upside but doesn’t guarantee a near-term rally. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: New gaming and graphics tech (DLSS 5) expands TAM via consumer/gaming monetization, but this is incremental vs. the data‑center/inference opportunity. Read More.

New gaming and graphics tech (DLSS 5) expands TAM via consumer/gaming monetization, but this is incremental vs. the data‑center/inference opportunity. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Market reaction was muted — NVDA traded sideways/edged lower after the keynote as investors wait for concrete order recognition, supply timelines and margin implications. That cautious tone is weighing on the share price. Read More.

Market reaction was muted — NVDA traded sideways/edged lower after the keynote as investors wait for concrete order recognition, supply timelines and margin implications. That cautious tone is weighing on the share price. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider/director selling and heavy disclosed insider sales across the company add a near-term sentiment headwind for some investors. Read More.

Insider/director selling and heavy disclosed insider sales across the company add a near-term sentiment headwind for some investors. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Geopolitical & competitive risks — China export rules, rising in‑house hyperscaler chips and rivals are cited as execution risks that could delay or compress the expected upside. Read More.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $181.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.13, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $185.14 and its 200 day moving average is $184.18. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $212.19.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.08. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.60% and a return on equity of 97.37%. The business had revenue of $68.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 0.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 222,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.17, for a total value of $40,087,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,621,453 shares in the company, valued at $1,373,157,187.01. This trade represents a 2.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 300,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total value of $54,756,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,318,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,701,198.44. The trade was a 8.29% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 1,020,784 shares of company stock valued at $186,152,154 in the last ninety days. 4.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Fundamental Research set a $218.00 price objective on NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. William Blair set a $300.00 price objective on NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.21.

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NVIDIA Profile

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NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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