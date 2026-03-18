Nuvera Communications (OTCMKTS:NUVR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Nuvera Communications (OTCMKTS:NUVR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Nuvera Communications had a return on equity of 0.35% and a net margin of 0.46%.The business had revenue of $18.06 million during the quarter.

Nuvera Communications Stock Up 1.4%

NUVR stock opened at $14.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $73.01 million, a PE ratio of 280.06 and a beta of 0.01. Nuvera Communications has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.12.

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Nuvera Communications, Inc operates as a diversified communications company in the United States. The company offers broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; voice services to make and receive telephone calls within a defined local calling area; and network access services to other communication carriers for the use of its facilities to terminate or originate long distance calls on its fiber network. It also provides video services, including commercial TV programming, cable television services, and video-on-demand services; data services for business and residential customers; email and managed services comprising web hosting and design, online file back up, and online file storage; directory assistance, operator service, and long-distance private lines; directory publishing, bill processing, and other customer services; and fiber-delivered communications and managed information technology solutions, as well as sells and services customer premise equipment.

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