Nuvera Communications (OTCMKTS:NUVR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Nuvera Communications (OTCMKTS:NUVR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Nuvera Communications had a return on equity of 0.35% and a net margin of 0.46%.The business had revenue of $18.06 million during the quarter.
Nuvera Communications Stock Up 1.4%
NUVR stock opened at $14.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $73.01 million, a PE ratio of 280.06 and a beta of 0.01. Nuvera Communications has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.12.
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