Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th.

Norwood Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Norwood Financial has a payout ratio of 44.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Norwood Financial to earn $2.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.7%.

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Norwood Financial Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of Norwood Financial stock opened at $28.45 on Wednesday. Norwood Financial has a 1-year low of $21.25 and a 1-year high of $32.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.56 million, a PE ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.60.

About Norwood Financial

Norwood Financial Corporation is the bank holding company for Norwood Bank, a community-oriented financial institution headquartered in Norwood, Massachusetts. Incorporated in 2010, the company oversees a network of branch offices serving suburban and metropolitan communities in eastern Massachusetts. Norwood Financial’s mission emphasizes personalized service, local decision-making and a commitment to supporting neighborhood growth.

The company’s primary business activities encompass a full suite of personal and commercial banking products and services.

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