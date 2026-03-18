Northwest Natural Gas Company $NWN Shares Sold by Penn Capital Management Company LLC

Penn Capital Management Company LLC lessened its stake in Northwest Natural Gas Company (NYSE:NWN – Free Report) by 22.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 57,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,630 shares during the quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC’s holdings in Northwest Natural Gas were worth $2,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Northwest Natural Gas by 577.6% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 266,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,593,000 after buying an additional 227,336 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Northwest Natural Gas by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,403,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,081,000 after acquiring an additional 181,635 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its position in shares of Northwest Natural Gas by 2,279.2% during the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 150,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,633,000 after acquiring an additional 144,094 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Northwest Natural Gas by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,083,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,749,000 after acquiring an additional 131,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural Gas by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 266,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,974,000 after acquiring an additional 66,630 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.13% of the company’s stock.

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Northwest Natural Gas Stock Performance

Shares of NWN opened at $52.40 on Wednesday. Northwest Natural Gas Company has a 12-month low of $38.94 and a 12-month high of $53.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.87.

Northwest Natural Gas Increases Dividend

Northwest Natural Gas ( NYSE:NWN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03. Northwest Natural Gas had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $394.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Northwest Natural Gas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.150 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Northwest Natural Gas Company will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 30th were given a dividend of $1.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Northwest Natural Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $7.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.0%. Northwest Natural Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on NWN. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Northwest Natural Gas in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Northwest Natural Gas from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Northwest Natural Gas from a “hold (c)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Northwest Natural Gas

Northwest Natural Gas Profile

(Free Report)

Northwest Natural Gas (NYSE: NWN), commonly known as NW Natural, is a publicly traded energy utility primarily engaged in the distribution of natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Headquartered in Portland, Oregon, the company operates an extensive pipeline network spanning thousands of miles across Oregon and southwest Washington. Its core business activities include gas procurement, system operation and maintenance, safety inspections and customer service support.

Dating back to the mid-19th century, Northwest Natural traces its origins to the Portland Gas Light Company, which first illuminated Portland streets with manufactured gas in 1859.

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