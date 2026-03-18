Norfolk Southern Corporation $NSC Shares Sold by Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB trimmed its position in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 13.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,205 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 6,981 shares during the quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $13,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 84 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 207.1% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 86 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, BNP Paribas acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on NSC shares. UBS Group downgraded Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $342.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Susquehanna raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $304.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Argus raised Norfolk Southern to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $288.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seventeen have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $308.95.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $291.41 on Wednesday. Norfolk Southern Corporation has a 52 week low of $201.63 and a 52 week high of $319.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $65.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $300.80 and a 200-day moving average of $292.41.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The railroad operator reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Corporation will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 6th were paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 6th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.35%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation is a major U.S. freight railroad company that provides rail transportation and related logistics services. As a Class I carrier, the company operates an extensive network across the eastern United States and offers scheduled freight service for a broad range of industries. Its core operations include long-haul and regional rail freight transportation, intermodal services that move containers and trailers between rail and other modes, and terminal and switching services that support efficient rail shipments for industrial and port customers.

The company transports a variety of commodities, serving sectors such as coal and energy, automotive and automotive parts, chemicals, agriculture, metals and construction materials, and consumer goods.

Further Reading

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