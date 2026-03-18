Noble Financial Has Optimistic Outlook of TNXP Q1 Earnings

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Noble Financial upped their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Monday, March 16th. Noble Financial analyst R. Leboyer now expects that the company will earn ($2.06) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($2.60). The consensus estimate for Tonix Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1,762.50) per share. Noble Financial also issued estimates for Tonix Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2026 earnings at ($2.07) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($2.21) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($2.38) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($8.72) EPS.

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Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($3.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.16) by ($0.82). Tonix Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 60.15% and a negative net margin of 946.22%.The company had revenue of $5.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 million.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TNXP. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen raised Tonix Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

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Tonix Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TNXP opened at $14.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $200.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.60. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $13.07 and a 52-week high of $69.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TNXP. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. 82.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tonix Pharmaceuticals

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Tonix Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing therapeutics for central nervous system disorders, immunology and rare diseases. The company’s pipeline includes small-molecule and biologic product candidates designed to address conditions such as fibromyalgia, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and other chronic pain syndromes, as well as vaccines for potential viral and biothreat agents.

Among Tonix’s lead programs is TNX-102 SL, a sublingual formulation of cyclobenzaprine being evaluated for the treatment of fibromyalgia and PTSD.

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