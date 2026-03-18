Nietzschean Penguin (PENGUIN) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. During the last seven days, Nietzschean Penguin has traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar. Nietzschean Penguin has a market cap of $5.31 million and $6.77 million worth of Nietzschean Penguin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nietzschean Penguin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74,049.55 or 0.99796382 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73,702.49 or 0.99656476 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Nietzschean Penguin

Nietzschean Penguin’s total supply is 999,945,022 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,983,964 tokens. Nietzschean Penguin’s official website is pump.fun/coin/8jx8aahj86wbqgutjguj6gttl5ps3cqxkrtvpajapump.

Nietzschean Penguin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nietzschean Penguin (PENGUIN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Nietzschean Penguin has a current supply of 999,945,048.00256. The last known price of Nietzschean Penguin is 0.00514258 USD and is down -5.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $6,311,914.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pump.fun/coin/8Jx8AAHj86wbQgUTjGuj6GTTL5Ps3cqxKRTvpaJApump.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nietzschean Penguin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nietzschean Penguin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nietzschean Penguin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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