Newport Capital Group LLC Has $3.50 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF $JPST

Newport Capital Group LLC reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,414 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Newport Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Newport Capital Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $3,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 96,742,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,907,764,000 after purchasing an additional 7,786,258 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,306,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,438,000 after buying an additional 2,162,615 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,093,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,208,000 after buying an additional 94,082 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,302,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,487,000 after buying an additional 413,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,086,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,734,000 after buying an additional 232,920 shares during the last quarter. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Up 0.1%

NYSEARCA:JPST opened at $50.57 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a twelve month low of $50.30 and a twelve month high of $50.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.29 billion, a PE ratio of 109.93 and a beta of 0.01.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Cuts Dividend

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.1648 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 478.26%.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.