NewMarket Corporation $NEU Shares Acquired by Dorsey Wright & Associates

Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in NewMarket Corporation (NYSE:NEU – Free Report) by 548.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in NewMarket were worth $1,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NEU. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in NewMarket by 7.3% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in NewMarket by 5.8% in the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC increased its stake in NewMarket by 6.5% in the third quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 328 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in NewMarket by 20.8% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 122 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in NewMarket by 0.9% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 2,374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of NewMarket from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

NewMarket Stock Up 2.4%

NewMarket stock opened at $621.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.53. NewMarket Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $510.07 and a fifty-two week high of $875.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $649.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $730.44.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $635.40 million for the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 15.37%.

NewMarket Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.01%.

Insider Activity

In other NewMarket news, Director Ting Xu bought 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $619.21 per share, with a total value of $247,684.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $575,246.09. The trade was a 75.61% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

NewMarket Company Profile

(Free Report)

NewMarket Corporation is a specialty chemicals and lubricants company headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. Through its Valvoline business, the company markets a broad portfolio of automotive aftermarket products, including engine oils, transmission fluids, greases and vehicle care solutions. Valvoline products are distributed through retail and commercial channels as well as a network of quick-lube service centers that provide oil changes, preventive maintenance and related services.

In its chemical additives segment, NewMarket develops, manufactures and sells performance additives for fuels, lubricants and industrial fluids.

Further Reading

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