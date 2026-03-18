Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS) Sees Large Volume Increase After Analyst Upgrade

Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday after BWS Financial raised their price target on the stock from $130.00 to $200.00. BWS Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. 12,403,524 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the previous session’s volume of 13,366,817 shares.The stock last traded at $128.20 and had previously closed at $112.95.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on Nebius Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Freedom Capital upgraded Nebius Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. DA Davidson raised their target price on Nebius Group from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup initiated coverage on Nebius Group in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $169.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Nebius Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nebius Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.80.

Get Nebius Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NBIS

Key Stories Impacting Nebius Group

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nebius Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Nebius Group this week:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBIS. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Nebius Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nebius Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. SHP Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Nebius Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Nebius Group by 73.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in Nebius Group by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

Nebius Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 6.57, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $29.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.68 and a beta of 4.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.22.

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $227.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.05 million. Nebius Group had a net margin of 19.02% and a negative return on equity of 11.70%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nebius Group N.V. will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nebius Group

(Get Free Report)

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company’s services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nebius Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nebius Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.