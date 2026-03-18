Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS) Sees Large Volume Increase After Analyst Upgrade

Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday after BWS Financial raised their price target on the stock from $130.00 to $200.00. BWS Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. 12,403,524 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the previous session’s volume of 13,366,817 shares.The stock last traded at $128.20 and had previously closed at $112.95.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on Nebius Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Freedom Capital upgraded Nebius Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. DA Davidson raised their target price on Nebius Group from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup initiated coverage on Nebius Group in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $169.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Nebius Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nebius Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.80.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on NBIS
Key Stories Impacting Nebius Group
- Positive Sentiment: Expanded Meta agreement boosts revenue visibility — Nebius struck a five‑year AI capacity pact with Meta valued up to ~$27B, a major contracted demand stream that supports long‑term growth expectations. Nebius signs AI infrastructure deals with Meta worth up to $27 billion over 5 years
- Positive Sentiment: NVIDIA collaboration and preferred GPU access — Nebius announced strategic partnerships with NVIDIA (including ecosystem initiatives) that improve access to Vera Rubin GPUs and support faster cluster deployments. This reduces a key execution risk for large AI customers. Nebius Teams With NVIDIA to Build Cloud for Robotics and Physical AI
- Positive Sentiment: Enterprise security partnership with CrowdStrike — Integration of CrowdStrike Falcon for Nebius AI Cloud strengthens enterprise readiness and may ease adoption among security‑conscious customers. CrowdStrike and Nebius Partner
- Positive Sentiment: Fresh analyst coverage and price‑target lifts provide support — Citigroup initiated coverage with a Buy and set a $169 target; BWS raised its target to $200, reinforcing bullish analyst sentiment. Citigroup Begins Coverage on Nebius Group BWS Financial Raises Nebius Group Price Target to $200
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst and media takeaways — Several outlets highlight large deal backlog and upside potential but note execution and timing are key; some models flag rich valuation after the rally. Is Nebius Stock a Buy Now?
- Negative Sentiment: $3.75B convertible‑note offering raises dilution and leverage concerns — Nebius proposed a large convertible senior‑note sale to fund data‑center buildout; markets reacted to potential dilution and higher leverage. Nebius Announces Proposed Private Offering of $3.75B
- Negative Sentiment: Investor pullback on financing news — Several reports show the stock retreated after the capital‑raise announcement and analysts warned about short‑term risk from debt/dilution despite strong contracts. Nebius Stock Falls 12% on Bond Offering Nebius Falls on Bond Offering; Citi Calls It ‘High Risk’
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nebius Group
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBIS. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Nebius Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nebius Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. SHP Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Nebius Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Nebius Group by 73.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in Nebius Group by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.90% of the company’s stock.
Nebius Group Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 6.57, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $29.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.68 and a beta of 4.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.22.
Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $227.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.05 million. Nebius Group had a net margin of 19.02% and a negative return on equity of 11.70%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nebius Group N.V. will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Nebius Group
Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company’s services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.
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