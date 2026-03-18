Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE) Stock Price Down 4.9% – Here’s Why

Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NNE – Get Free Report) shares traded down 4.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.87 and last traded at $21.71. 701,526 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 1,744,554 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NNE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Texas Capital raised Nano Nuclear Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

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Nano Nuclear Energy Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.07 and a beta of 7.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.22.

Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.19. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nano Nuclear Energy news, Chairman Jiang Yu sold 766,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.14, for a total value of $26,173,806.54. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 8,724,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,837,360. This trade represents a 8.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James John Walker sold 195,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total transaction of $6,637,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 250,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,510,000. The trade was a 43.82% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 3,985,664 shares of company stock worth $125,727,253 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 32.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NNE. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in Nano Nuclear Energy by 11,676.8% during the third quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,726,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,592 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,224,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,224,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy by 65.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,598,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,535,000.

Nano Nuclear Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NANO Nuclear Energy, Inc is a microreactor and nuclear technology company, which provides supply energy services. Its products in technical development are ZEUS, a solid core battery reactor, and ODIN, a low-pressure coolant reactor. The company is founded by Jiang Yu in February, 2022 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

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