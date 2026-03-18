Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Trading Down 4.6% – Time to Sell?

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) shares dropped 4.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $27.79 and last traded at $27.95. Approximately 3,733,370 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 8,007,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MOS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Mosaic from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Mosaic from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 12th. Wall Street Zen lowered Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Mosaic from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price objective on Mosaic from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mosaic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.94.

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Mosaic Trading Up 4.2%

The company has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.27.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.26). Mosaic had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 5.80%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.07%.

Institutional Trading of Mosaic

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Mosaic by 169.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 650.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Rexford Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the second quarter worth about $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 1,819.0% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mosaic Company Profile

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Mosaic Co is one of the world’s leading producers and marketers of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company’s primary business activities center on the extraction, processing and distribution of phosphate rock, phosphate-based fertilizers and potash products. These core nutrients are essential components in modern agriculture, supporting crop yields and soil health across a range of farming applications.

In its phosphate segment, Mosaic operates mining and production facilities that convert phosphate rock into concentrated phosphates, finished phosphate fertilizers and feed phosphates for animal nutrition.

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