Monarch Cement (OTCMKTS:MCEM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

The Monarch Cement Co. (OTCMKTS:MCEM – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 731 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the previous session’s volume of 771 shares.The stock last traded at $260.50 and had previously closed at $264.90.

Monarch Cement Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.20. The company has a market cap of $944.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 0.44.

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Monarch Cement (OTCMKTS:MCEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 13th. The construction company reported $5.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $68.67 million during the quarter. Monarch Cement had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 13.11%.

Monarch Cement Company Profile

The Monarch Cement Company engages in the manufacture and sale of portland cement in the United States. The company also provides masonry cement, ready-mixed concrete, concrete products, and sundry building materials. It primarily serves contractors, ready-mixed concrete plants, concrete products plants, building materials dealers, and governmental agencies. The company sells its products principally in the State of Kansas, the State of Iowa, southeast Nebraska, western Missouri, northwest Arkansas, and northern Oklahoma.

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